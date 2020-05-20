Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,793. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

