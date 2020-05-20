Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.