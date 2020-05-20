Harvard Management Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Ping Identity accounts for about 1.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:PING traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 3,306,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,547. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.73.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

