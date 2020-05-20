Harvard Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 12,651,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

