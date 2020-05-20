Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

