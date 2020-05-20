Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawkins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hawkins stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

