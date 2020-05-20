HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.59% from the company’s previous close.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NCNA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,223. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.08.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. Research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NuCana by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585,689 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NuCana by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

