HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 4.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of HDFC Bank worth $879,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. 2,584,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.