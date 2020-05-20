Head to Head Comparison: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proofpoint and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.35 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -158.29 So-Young International $165.42 million 6.62 $25.38 million $0.22 48.77

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proofpoint and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 6 15 1 2.77 So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $141.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $16.65, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -18.85% -10.15% -2.83% So-Young International 15.41% 9.75% 6.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats Proofpoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

