Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,868 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 413,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,415. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

