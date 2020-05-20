HEAT (HEAT) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One HEAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. HEAT has a total market capitalization of $620,362.24 and $8,218.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEAT has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,087,315 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

