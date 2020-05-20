Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,520,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 29,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 7,662,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509,025. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.