Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. 424,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

