Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,373.49. 1,279,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. The firm has a market cap of $947.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,269.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,819. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

