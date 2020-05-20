Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HGV. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

