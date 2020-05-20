Hive Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Hive has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 372,645,142 coins and its circulating supply is 289,274,936 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.