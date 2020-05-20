Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. 9,376,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

