Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

HD opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

