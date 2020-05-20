Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,376,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.