Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.40. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,279,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,017,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after buying an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after buying an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,747,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.