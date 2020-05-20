Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40. The stock has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,176,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,874,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares during the period. Saturna Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 215.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.1% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 3,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Palo Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.8% in the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gerstein Fisher lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 48,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

