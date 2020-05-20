Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.40. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

