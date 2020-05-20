Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $266.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.79.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.43. 2,633,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.40. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.