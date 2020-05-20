Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.37% of Horace Mann Educators worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,726,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMN opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

