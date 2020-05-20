Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 704,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 33,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,506,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,066 shares of company stock worth $16,790,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

