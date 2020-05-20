Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by JW Asset Management LLC

JW Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,317,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 33,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,506,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 49,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $2,171,821.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,589.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,066 shares of company stock worth $16,790,639. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

