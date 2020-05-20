HSBC Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €24.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.39 ($27.20).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching €25.76 ($29.95). 758,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -27.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.48.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.