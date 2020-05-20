HSBC Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.24 ($60.74).

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.71 ($0.83) on Wednesday, reaching €45.63 ($53.06). The company had a trading volume of 211,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of €41.97 and a 200-day moving average of €51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

