HSBC Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €26.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($30.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.12 ($33.86).

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.54 ($22.72). The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.19. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

