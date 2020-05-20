Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,536. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.32. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

