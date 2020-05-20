Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the period. Icon makes up 2.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 7.13% of Icon worth $520,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. 249,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

