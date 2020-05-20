Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $212.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02071861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00177546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

