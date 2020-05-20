IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.33 ($9.83).

IGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IG Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 785.50 ($10.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 688.09. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 799 ($10.51).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

