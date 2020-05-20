IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 10,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,531,000 after purchasing an additional 337,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 555,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. 1,338,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,961. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

