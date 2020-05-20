ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0503 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $458,477.94 and $1.08 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,669,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,119,966 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

