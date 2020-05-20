Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Purchases 27,868 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

