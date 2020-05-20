Insider Buying: Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) Insider Acquires 65,541 Shares of Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) insider Rob Woodward bought 65,541 shares of Ebiquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £18,351.48 ($24,140.33).

Ebiquity stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 214,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Ebiquity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.50 ($0.77).

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

