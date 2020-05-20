Insider Buying: Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Major Shareholder Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE ETM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 815,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 589,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

