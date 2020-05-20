Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,497. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.