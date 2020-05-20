Insider Buying: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director James J. Maiwurm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,370.00.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 22,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,589,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

