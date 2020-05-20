Insider Buying: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00.

Bryan Adair Shinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Bryan Adair Shinn bought 100,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.57.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,023,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 582,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

