Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00.

Facebook stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

