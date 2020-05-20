InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.06% of InterDigital Wireless worth $165,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 243,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 4.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

