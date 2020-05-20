International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of International Bancshares worth $176,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 225,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 91.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in International Bancshares by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.