Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

