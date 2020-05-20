Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

RHS traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

