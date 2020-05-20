Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,057,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

