Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.92. 1,549,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.