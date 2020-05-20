Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 46,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.