Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rational (RAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rational (FRA: RAA) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2020 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Rational had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2020 – Rational was given a new €425.00 ($494.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($523.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Rational was given a new €497.00 ($577.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €380.00 ($441.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €420.00 ($488.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €430.00 ($500.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Rational was given a new €400.00 ($465.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Rational was given a new €473.00 ($550.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($523.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Rational was given a new €430.00 ($500.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Rational was given a new €420.00 ($488.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($523.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Rational was given a new €410.00 ($476.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Rational had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/9/2020 – Rational was given a new €514.00 ($597.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Rational was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Rational was given a new €430.00 ($500.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Rational was given a new €460.00 ($534.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Rational was given a new €645.00 ($750.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($523.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rational was given a new €545.00 ($633.72) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($656.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAA opened at €452.60 ($526.28) on Wednesday. Rational Ag has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €460.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €613.11.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

